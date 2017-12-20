Volkswagen Van Centre donates gifts to children at Preston Panthers

Have your say

A Preston car dealership group has delivered sack loads of gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children.

Volkswagen Van Centre, the Swansway Motor Group owned dealership, based on Millennium Way, in Preston has been on Santa Patrol, giving gifts to children from Preston Panthers, which is a parent-run sports club which supports children with disabilities.

Paul Hoinville, head of business at the site, said: “Each dealership in the Swansway Group chooses which children’s charities or group to donate their Santa Patrol presents too.

“Preston Panthers is an amazing local group supporting families and children in the local area, and we wanted to help them bring a little bit of Christmas magic into the children’s lives.”