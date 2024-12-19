An outbreak of norovirus has forced a hospital to restrict visitors in one key area.

Bosses at Airedale General Hospital, which provides services for people from the Burnley and Pendle areas, has made changes to its Ward 14 - it’s surgical assessment unit for acute issues and elderly patients.

In a post issued on its website today, Airedale NHS Foundation Trust said: “To help keep our visitors, patients and staff safe and control the spread of norovirus, visiting restrictions are currently in place on Ward 14.

“From Thursday 19 December, visitors to ward 14 are limited to one per patient at any one time. We will review the situation on Monday 23 December and update our website and social media channels accordingly.

“Children under 13 will only be allowed to visit by exception following discussion with the nurse in charge. Please contact the ward directly to arrange this.

“Please do not visit our hospital if you are feeling unwell, especially if you have or have recently experienced symptoms of a respiratory infection, diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the last 48 hours or have been in contact with someone who has been in contact with someone who has these symptoms, or rashes which may be infectious.”

“Visiting hours across the rest of the hospital will remain as normal.”

It adds: “We understand how difficult visiting restrictions can be, especially at this time of year, but we need to do all we can to help try and minimise the spread if infection to keep everyone safe. Thank you for helping us protect everyone’s health. To everyone affected by norovirus and flu, we hope you feel better soon.”

People with symptoms of respiratory infection (cough/cold/flu symptoms), diarrhoea or vomiting are asked to stay away from the hospital altogether.