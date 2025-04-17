Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been launched for a new virtual golf simulation and leisure venue in Bamber Bridge.

Jack Thornton of the recently-incorporated Fairway Fusion Golf Club Limited is seeking permission from South Ribble Borough Council to change the use of Units 6 and 7, Charnley Fold Industrial Estate, School Lane, Bamber Bridge.

The site, previously used as a trade counter and storage facility for a logistics company, is currently vacant.

In his application, Mr Thornton states: “The proposed development will transform the unit into a high-tech indoor recreational facility, featuring golf simulators, interactive darts, pool tables, and lounge areas. A bar and kitchen serving beverages and light refreshments will complement the leisure offering. The venue will cater to individuals, groups, and corporate events, enhancing local entertainment options.”

He adds: “The proposed change of use will bring the space back into productive operation, supporting local employment and contributing to the area's economic activity.”

The units in Charnley Fold Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge | Google

Ten parking spaces will be provided at the site, and Mr Thornton has applied to open seven days a week, from 7am to 10pm Monday to Thursday, and from 7am to 11pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

He states that neighbouring units already operate extended hours and receive deliveries at unsociable hours and that “Our business will not receive late-night or early-morning deliveries, making our extended hours less disruptive than existing operations. To further minimize any impact, we will implement noise control measures, including a suspended ceiling, insulated simulator booths, clear signage, staff supervision, and adherence to licensing conditions.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by South Ribble Borough Council.