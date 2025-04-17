Virtual golf, interactive darts and pool venue planned for this industrial estate in Bamber Bridge

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans have been launched for a new virtual golf simulation and leisure venue in Bamber Bridge.

Jack Thornton of the recently-incorporated Fairway Fusion Golf Club Limited is seeking permission from South Ribble Borough Council to change the use of Units 6 and 7, Charnley Fold Industrial Estate, School Lane, Bamber Bridge.

The site, previously used as a trade counter and storage facility for a logistics company, is currently vacant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his application, Mr Thornton states: “The proposed development will transform the unit into a high-tech indoor recreational facility, featuring golf simulators, interactive darts, pool tables, and lounge areas. A bar and kitchen serving beverages and light refreshments will complement the leisure offering. The venue will cater to individuals, groups, and corporate events, enhancing local entertainment options.”

He adds: “The proposed change of use will bring the space back into productive operation, supporting local employment and contributing to the area's economic activity.”

The units in Charnley Fold Industrial Estate, Bamber BridgeThe units in Charnley Fold Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge
The units in Charnley Fold Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge | Google

Ten parking spaces will be provided at the site, and Mr Thornton has applied to open seven days a week, from 7am to 10pm Monday to Thursday, and from 7am to 11pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

He states that neighbouring units already operate extended hours and receive deliveries at unsociable hours and that “Our business will not receive late-night or early-morning deliveries, making our extended hours less disruptive than existing operations. To further minimize any impact, we will implement noise control measures, including a suspended ceiling, insulated simulator booths, clear signage, staff supervision, and adherence to licensing conditions.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by South Ribble Borough Council.

Related topics:GolfDartsFoodSouth RibbleBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice