Village show is a real treat as folk flock to the event

A special 60th birthday cake was made for this year’s Bilsborrow District Flower and Produce Show, held in the village hall on Saturday.
Visitor numbers were thought to be up as local people of all ages enjoyed the annual event.
Chairman Margery Stuart said: “It went very well. The flower entries were down, but that’s because of the weather. Everything else seemed okay.
“We had a new painting class with 16 to 20 paintings, which went down very well.”
Margery said the children’s entries in all age groups were good, and she revealed: “A lady did a beautiful cake. It was round with vegetables and flowers round it. It was lovely.
“It was for our 60th birthday. When they cut it up, it was distributed to everybody.”
Margery said the show was well attended. “I would say they were up this time,” she added.