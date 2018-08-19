Village show is a real treat as folk flock to the event

A special 60th birthday cake was made for this year’s Bilsborrow District Flower and Produce Show, held in the village hall on Saturday.

Visitor numbers were thought to be up as local people of all ages enjoyed the annual event.

Picture by Julian Brown 18/08/18''Margery Stuart, who has been involved with the show for sixty years and granddaughter Sarah Stuart''Bilsborrow Show

Chairman Margery Stuart said: “It went very well. The flower entries were down, but that’s because of the weather. Everything else seemed okay.

“We had a new painting class with 16 to 20 paintings, which went down very well.”

Margery said the children’s entries in all age groups were good, and she revealed: “A lady did a beautiful cake. It was round with vegetables and flowers round it. It was lovely.

“It was for our 60th birthday. When they cut it up, it was distributed to everybody.”

Picture by Julian Brown 18/08/18''Pat Collins with one of her exhibits''Bilsborrow Show

Margery said the show was well attended. “I would say they were up this time,” she added.

Picture by Julian Brown 18/08/18''John Watson and some of his exhibits''Bilsborrow Show

Picture by Julian Brown 18/08/18''Olivia Cowell (2) and her prize winning exhibit pictured with grandmother Barbara Stuart and Auntie Lisa Stuart''Bilsborrow Show

Picture by Julian Brown 18/08/18''Committee members pose for a picture''Bilsborrow Show

Picture by Julian Brown 18/08/18''The special cake''Bilsborrow Show