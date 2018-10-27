Village dreaming of a sunny Christmas as it spends thousands on a solar powered tree

A Lancashire village is set to spend thousands of pounds on a new Christmas tree powered by solar lights.

Grimsargh is looking to spend a maximum of £2,500 on the festive item which will be situated on the village green.

The parish council approved the spending at its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 4, at Grimsargh Village Hall.

Minutes from the meeting ssay: “Approval is given to the purchase of a Christmas tree/solar powered lights for the village green at a maximum cost of £2,500 which would be funded from Parish Council CiL [Community Infrastructure Levy]

monies.”

CiL money is a charge that local authorities can set on new development in order to raise funds to help fund the infrastructure, facilities and services such as schools or transport.

At the same meeting the council agreed not to go ahead with plans to spent £140 on 50 posting pegs to aid in the delivery of council newsletters.

Posting pegs are used to safely deposit letters through letter boxes to keep fingers out of harms way from the likes of unruly pets.