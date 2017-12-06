VIDEO: X Factor winners Rak-Su back Overton boy in cancer fight

The winners of The X Factor have added their voices to a campaign to raise money on behalf of a seriously ill Overton boy.

Boy band Rak-Su filmed a video sending best wishes to Reece Holt and other celebrities have followed suit.

Rak-Su.

The quartet from Watford, who triumphed in the ITV1 talent show last Saturday, told Reece to “keep fighting and keep being an inspiration to us”.

Reece, 11, is having treatment for a rare form of brain cancer.

The charity Team Reece was set up by Reece and his family to raise funds for other children who have cancer.

More celebrity clips will be unveiled over the next week in the run-up to the release of a music single and video to raise money for Team Reece.

Reece Holt on Beyond Radio in Lancaster on Tuesday night. Photo by Mike Jackson.

Musicians from the district have recorded a cover of ‘Everybody Hurts’ by REM with proceeds going to the charity.

The song includes vocals from Heysham musician Dominic Clayton, who passed away aged 34 just days after recording the track.

CDs are due to go on sale from December 16 and some of the proceeds will go to Dominic’s family.

Also singing on the track are Natasha Bates, Stuart Michaels, Dani Gallagher, Natalie Hurst, duo The Cahoots (Jono Peatman and Christina Pedder), Leah Silva, Bryan Page, Harri Deane, Mandy Butterworth, Chloe Butterworth, Heather Magson, Mark Yates, One Non Blonde, Andy Creevy, Melanie Horabin, Matt, Layla and Luke Thistlethwaite, Bru Wood and Greg Lambert, content editor of The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian.

Reece, his mum Rachel and brother Callum, charity single co-ordinator Stuart Michaels, producer Andy Walton and singer Harri Deane appeared on Lancaster community radio station Beyond Radio on Tuesday night to talk about the charity single.

“When Stuart first approached us with the idea I was absolutely blown away and over the moon that he’d thought of us,” said Rachel.

“To see what he’s pulled off, to pull an entire community together, has been something special. Everybody has got behind him and it’s brought us to tears a few times.”

Reece was diagnosed with Anaplastic Astrocytoma, an extremely rare malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, in May 2016.

He has raised thousands for Alder Hey children's hospital in Liverpool where he has been treated and won several awards for his bravery and for his fund raising while coping with the disease.

For more details on Team Reece go to https://www.facebook.com/teamreeceholt/