VIDEO: Stranded porpoise rescued from Morecambe Bay beach

RNLI volunteers and Marine Life Rescue rushed to the rescue of a stranded porpoise near Arnside.

Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer inshore rescue hovercraft crew were called to Morecambe Bay by Arnside coastguard at 3.40pm to help take the porpoise out to sea.

RLNI Volunteer crew members Antony Smith and Conor McIntyre and from British Divers Marine Life Rescue Sara Neill and Marisol Collins releasing the porpoise safely back to sea

The porpoise had become stranded near the Arnside Coastguard Building, about 25 metres from the shoreline. A member of the public called the British Marine Life Rescue 24 hour helpline after finding the distressed animal.

The RNLI, coastguard, and British Divers Marine Life Rescue members used a basket stretcher to lift the porpoise onto the rescue hovercraft and transport it to deep water near Throbshore Point, Heysham, where it was successfully released.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer hovercraft commander Andrew Wright said: "This was quite a difficult rescue operation due to the strong wind conditions. Morecambe’s volunteer lifeboat crews will always assist other emergency services and in this case it was a great team effort by all concerned, which resulted in a very successfully outcome. It was a great feeling watching the porpoise swim back out to sea."