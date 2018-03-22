VIDEO: Preston Carnival Committee members take the zip wire challenge

A daring foursome will launch themselves down Europe’s largest zipwire to raise funds to hold Preston Caribbean Carnival.

Julia Russell, Dave Williams, Colleen Francis and Sian Blackburn are preparing to go on the longest zip wir ein Europe to fund Preston Caribbean Carnival

Preston Caribbean Carnival committee members Colleen Francis and Sian Blackburn, together with current Carnival King and Queen Dave Williams and Julia Russell will take on a zip wire challenge at Zip World Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda, North Wales on April 7.

All money raised from sponsorship will go towards funding Preston Caribbean Carnival, which takes place at Moor Park on June 10.

Colleen, 50, said: “We are very passionate about the Caribbean Carnival. Although we get funding from the Arts Council, that covers the artistic side of the event. We still need to pay for infrastructure, such as barriers, health and safety and policing. Last year Michael Dawkins, ex chairman of the Preston Caribbean Carnival, did a sky dive and so we wanted to do something different.

“We decided to do try out Velocity at Zip World Penrhyn Quarry, which is the fastest zip line in the world and the longest in Europe.

“I am excited and nervous about it but we want to make the community proud.

“We want the whole community, family, friends and work friends to get behind us and support us, we have sponsorship forms and Gofund me pages.

“Preston Caribbean Carnival the longest running street parties in Preston. It has been going for more than 40 years and attracts families in and beyond the communities of Preston with something to offer everyone.

“It consists of dance troupes who put on a wonderful performance and is an array of beautiful arts and colours with a back drop of Soca Calypso style music. “You can also sample Caribbean food and merchandise which will be on sale at the end of the parade back at Moor Park.”

There will also be a separate fund-raiser event for the carnival on Saturday June 9 called One Park Ten Sounds on Moor Park, from noon until 9pm.

This includes Reggae music, Caribbean food, children’s activities and workshops. Tickets vary from £13.45 for teenagers to £33 general entry. To book visit http://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/-Moor-Park/One-Park-Ten-Sound-Systems/13128753/

There is also a soul night at Jalgos on March 31 from 8pm. Tickets £5 on the door,

To sponsor the team visit http://www.gofundme.com/zip-wire-fundraiser and http://www.gofundme.com/56xyooo?viewcontent=76694738 (Zip-a-dee-Dave for Caribbean) and https://www.gofundme.com/56xhp2o (Flying High for Carnival)