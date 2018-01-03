Search

VIDEO: Paralympic hopeful Josh becomes a star on hit US chat show

Share this article

A determined young man’s dream of competing in the Paralympics has been given an astonishing boost – from a global TV chat show idol.

Josh Landmann, 22, was left partially paralysed in 2014 when he damaged vertebrae in his neck after he dived into a swimming pool while on holiday in Ibiza.

Josh Landmann, paralympic sit skier who appeared on Ellen show and got �25,000 cheque. PIC BY TIM MARNER

Josh Landmann, paralympic sit skier who appeared on Ellen show and got �25,000 cheque. PIC BY TIM MARNER

A video of Josh, from Knott End, attempting to get over the ‘Everest’ wall during a Tough Mudder competition shot him to fame last year.

But now his status has risen further - after he and dad Neil were flown to Los Angeles to appear on the Ellen Degeneres show, one of America’s biggest talk shows.

During the show, he was given a £25,000 cheque to help fund his dream of competing in the paratriathlon in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020 and Winter Paralympics as a sit skier in 2022.

A video of his appearance on Ellen - aired in the States on Tuesday - has been viewed almost two million times.

Josh Landmann on Ellen show in Los Angeles

Josh Landmann on Ellen show in Los Angeles

Former Rossall School pupil Josh, who was ski training in Colorado when he got a call from the show’s producers at the time, was flown to Los Angeles while dad Neil flew in from the UK for the recording in front of a live audience on December 12.

And Josh, who works in Kirkham, said the experience was ‘mental’.

He said: “It was surreal. I had watched some of the Ellen show before but I had no idea I was going to get the money, which was donated by Walmart.

“It will be a massive help and I can now get the right equipment and go away and get the best training to get to where I want to be and that’s to be selected for Tokyo in two years time.

Josh on the Tough Mudder course

Josh on the Tough Mudder course

“The response has been incredible and hopefully it’s opened a few eyes to what athletes with disabilities can do.”

Neil said: “It was great fun and to say all this has come from a day out doing an obstacle course...it’s just amazing.

“Ellen is a massive show and I didn’t realise how big it was until we told people.

“People just love his story and we are so proud of him.”

The paratriathlon involves a 750m swim, 20k handbike leg and a 5k wheelchair push.