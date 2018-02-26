VIDEO: Balloons released in memory of Morecambe schoolgirl Sian Waterhouse

Have your say

Pink balloons were released from Morecambe promenade in memory of a 16-year-old Morecambe girl, who died last week.

Morecambe High School pupil Sian Waterhouse passed away last Tuesday.

The balloon release in memory of Sian Waterhouse. Photo from video by Kaitlin Maskrey.

The teenager was found at a house in Cross Street last Sunday evening and taken to hospital, where she sadly died two days later.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.25pm on Sunday February 18 to reports that a teenage girl had been found unresponsive at an address on Cross Street, Morecambe.

“The 16-year-old was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead on Tuesday February 20.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

Mourners gathered at the clock tower in Morecambe on Friday evening to say goodbye to Sian.

People took along pink helium balloons to release, as well as painted pink pebbles which were left in her honour.

A Just Giving page has also been set up to raise money towards a memorial bench.

A Facebook page set up called ‘In loving memory of Sian Waterhouse’ saw numerous people expressing their shock and passing on their condolences to Sian’s family.

Stewart Grimshaw said: “So sad, poor girl and her family, my thoughts are for them.”

Pauline Simpson posted: “Far too young to go, sweet girl.”

Jean Hemmings said: “This is so very sad and tragic, my thoughts are with her family.”

Pauline Hodgson said: “My granddaughter was a friend of hers, dreadful and so sad. My thoughts are with her family and friends x”

Kieran Kirk wrote: “Such a young life, our thoughts are with her parents and family, God bless her.”

Hannah Morris posted: “Totally and utterly heartbreaking. She was such a lovely girl!”

Gaynor Mcfarlane said: “Heartbreaking, my thoughts are with her family and friends xxx”

And Sammy Pearson wrote: “My love and prayers to you all such a waste of a young life that had so much to live for, my heart breaks for you xxx”

Morecambe High School said they would not be commenting on the incident, but said they had worked with the police on their statement.

The school sent letters home to students on Tuesday offering support to those affected by Sian’s death.