Residents living near a multi-million pound ‘pitch hub’ have won their battle for parking deterrents.

Ever since two new 3G football pitches opened in summer 2022 on land near Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, their popularity has lead to parking problems in Brindle Road and surrounding residential streets.

The site’s car park - shared with neighbouring Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre and Withy Grove Park and playground - is not big enough to cope with demand from dozens of football players using the pitches at weekends, and so cars are often left on roadsides - despite an overflow car park being publicised, and some games moved to Euxton Villa’s pitches.

Yellow lines

Days before Christmas in 2022, Lancashire County Council wrote to local residents, proposing the introduction of double yellow lines on Withy Trees Avenue and Brindle Road - and now they’re finally in place.

The new double yellow lines in Brindle Road. Pictured are County Councillors Barrie Yates and Jeff Couperthwaite | submit

County Councillor Jeff Couperthwaite said: “Halleluia! We finally have the promised yellow lines on Brindle Road motorway bridge and the junction of Withy Trees Avenue. County Councillor Barrie Yates and myself have been pushing for this since the excellent new footie pitches were opened. Parking Wardens will be asked to enforce the new restrictions, put in place after wide scale concern from residents every weekend when games take place on the pitches.

“I am a big believer in children’s sport and applaud the new facilities, but there is now ample parking space at the leisure centre itself, plus an overflow car park on Withy Grove close...so drivers, you have been warned!”