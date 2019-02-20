Vehicle overturns on M61 and lands in ditch near Chorley

Emergency services have been called to the M61 after a vehicle left the carriageway and flipped onto its roof.

Police and ambulance services were were called to junction 8 of the M61 after the car overturned at 9.50am. They remain at the scene.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were mobilised but turned back before reaching the scene as they received news that they were not needed.

A fire service spokesman said: "A vehicle has gone down an embankment and the driver, a man, has got out."

He is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries, police said.

A spokesman added: "It's a case of retrieving the vehicle and the driver going to hospital. There's likely to be a lane closure."