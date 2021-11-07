Vehicle fire in Preston prompts investigation into cause
Firefighters battled to extinguish a vehicle after it burst into flames in Preston.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 1:01 pm
Updated
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 1:02 pm
Two crews from Preston and Penwortham were called after a vehicle caught fire in Hamilton Road shortly after 11pm on Saturday, November 6.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the vehicle using one hose reel.
"Investigations into the cause are now underway," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire crews were in attendance for around one hour and ten minutes.
