Vehicle fire in Preston prompts investigation into cause

Two crews from Preston and Penwortham were called after a vehicle caught fire in Hamilton Road shortly after 11pm on Saturday, November 6.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the vehicle using one hose reel.

"Investigations into the cause are now underway," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two crews from Preston and Penwortham were called after a vehicle caught fire in Hamilton Road (Credit: Google)

Fire crews were in attendance for around one hour and ten minutes.