Veganuary: Recipe for shepherdless pie

To mark Veganuary, The Happy Pear has launched its best-selling cookbook Recipes for Happiness, packed full of easy-to-make dishes so you can still enjoy your family favourites, just with an imaginative vegan twist.

INGREDIENTS

For the lentil mixture:

2 red onions

4 cloves of garlic

Half a medium carrot

Half a medium parsnip

100g fine green beans

2 x 400g tins of cooked lentils

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 tablespoons tamari/soy sauce

A few sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley

For the mashed potato topping:

1kg potatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

100ml non-dairy milk

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

METHOD

1. Peel and finely chop the onions and garlic, and finely slice the carrot and parsnip. Cut the fine beans into bite-size pieces. Drain the lentils and rinse thoroughly. Put the oil into a large pan on a high heat, add the onions and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, stirring regularly. Add the carrot and parsnip together with the salt, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring regularly.

2. Add the drained lentils to the pan, along with the chopped tomatoes, black pepper, smoked paprika, bay leaves, maple syrup and tamari. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and add the fine beans and parsley (roughly chopped) for some colour. Leave to simmer, checking from time to time that the mixture is not sticking to the pan. Continue to simmer while the potatoes cook, stirring occasionally to ensure nothing sticks to the pan.

3. Preheat your oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

4. While the filling is simmering, chop the potatoes evenly into small bite-size pieces and put them into a medium pot. Cover with boiling water, bring back to the boil, then reduce the heat and leave to simmer until tender (about 15 minutes). Drain the potatoes, return them to the pot and mash with a potato masher, adding the oil and non-dairy milk a little at a time until your mash reaches the right texture (smooth but not sloppy). Taste and season with salt and pepper.

5. Tip the lentil mixture into a lasagne-type casserole dish and top with the mashed potato (aim for approximately half lentil and half potato). Bake in the preheated oven for 20–30 minutes, until the top of the potato is turning golden and starting to crisp. Remove from the oven and serve.

* David and Stephen Flynn started The Happy Pear in Ireland in 2004 to inspire community to create a happier, healthier world, and to make healthy food and living accessible to everybody. They are renowned wholefood and plant-based chefs, award-winning and bestselling authors, YouTube stars, and regular media contributors.