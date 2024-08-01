Vantage Toyota in Preston wins top European Award The Ichiban at Paris Olympics 2024
Out of a total of 2,500 retailers across Europe 46 received the Ichiban award for businesses that excel in delivering exceptional value to customers.
Vantage Toyota in Preston was presented with the award during a ceremony held during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.
Ichiban in Japanese translates to ‘number one’ the awards are given every year to few retailers that have provided exceptional value to customers.
Yoshihiro Nakata, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, said: “I am delighted to congratulate the 46 winners of the Ichiban Award, who have demonstrated their excellence in customer satisfaction, quality, and innovation.
They are the true ambassadors of Toyota's vision of providing mobility for all, and they have gone above and beyond to meet the diverse needs and expectations of our customers.
They are the reason why Toyota has achieved a record sales performance in Europe, and I am proud to celebrate their achievements today.
Attending the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, we are inspired by the spirit of excellence, teamwork, and respect that these retailers embody. They are the best of the best, and they are our Ichiban.”
