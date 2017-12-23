Van abandoned in ditch near Preston is seized by police

A white van was left hanging precariously over a ditch at the side of a Lancashire country lane.

Police have said the driver's actions were 'not acceptable' and seized the vehicle.

Officers from Lancashire's roads policing unit took to Twitter at around 2pm on Saturday to report their find.

The van was abandoned at Cow Hill, Haighton and has since been removed by police.

In the tweet, police wrote: "Just in case of confusion - this is not an acceptable place to leave your vehicle."

They added that the owner would be made to pay for the recovery.