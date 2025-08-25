A vacant and fly-tipped site once occupied by a school and care home has been earmarked for a 31-property social housing estate.

The new development on land off Crosby Road, Higher Croft, will be operated by Together Housing.

All homes – a mix of bungalows, terraced homes and semi-detached houses – will all be for affordable rent.

They will be made up of 16 one-bedroomed two-person houses, eight two-bedroomed four-person bungalows; two two-bedroomed four-person bungalows, one three-bedroomed four-person property and four three-bedroomed five person home.

All will have gardens.

Bolton-based Seddon Homes has applied to Blackburn with Darwen Council for planning permission to build the estate.

This site, once occupied by a school and care home, is set to become a social housing estate. | BWDC via LDR

A supporting statement says: “The proposed development site relates to vacant land at Crosby Road, Blackburn.

“The site is considered brownfield by the local authority, comprising two parcels of grassland straddling Peel Close, within an area characterised as residential.

“Land to the north of Peel Close was formerly occupied by Longshaw Nursery School, which was demolished in 2024, and land to the south which was formerly occupied by Longshaw Care Home which was demolished in 2016.

“Due to the vacant nature of the site the area has since been subject to fly tipping.

“The proposals for 31 new homes on the site will increase the natural surveillance of the area, encouraging a well-kept public space and improving the visual character of the area.

“The local area is served by Sunny Bank / Manxman Road, connecting to the wider area and serving as the main route into Blackburn town centre from the development site.

“The proposal comprises 31 units with a diverse mix of typologies across the site—including detached and semi-detached houses, back-to-back quarter houses, and semidetached bungalows.

“Within the local context lies a cluster of shops at the junction of Crosby Road and Manxman Road. “Here, amenities such as a takeaway, hairdressers, off licence, and veterinary practice provide a mix of goods and services to the local people.

“There are many areas of greenery surrounding the site including the adjacent Longshaw Green, River Darwen Parkway, and the District Wildlife Site at Fishmoor Drive and Pilmuir Road.

“The scheme will be owned by Together Housing.

“The tenure will be 100 per cent affordable rent, rather than properties for sale.

“Two parking spaces are situated within the curtilage of each dwelling for Plots one to 11 whilst Plots 12 to 15 make use of courtyard parking via a shared surface.

“The proposed layout includes public open space within the northern parcel of land.”