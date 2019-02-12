US poet heads for Lancashire

Acclaimed American poet Forrest Gander is travelling to Lancashire to become a university artist in residence

The influential poet, essayist, novelist, critic and translator will begin his residency at Edge Hill University later thsi month.

Named as a United States Artist Rockefeller Fellow e, Forrest will launch his residency with a public poetry reading.

Forrest recently contributed to Atlantic Drift, Edge Hill University Press’s latest book bringing together new and established poets from both sides of the Atlantic.

Ahead of his arrival this week Forrest said: “I’m looking forward to my time at Edge Hill University, to elbow my way deeper into the conversation between North American and UK poets— to see what the smart students there are up to in their writing and thinking.

“I want to more deeply enter the dialogue so recently begun in the Atlantic Drift Anthology of Poetry and Poetics (to wit: to meet people whose work has moved me), to read recent UK-published books that are hard to find in the U.S., to listen, principally; hopefully to write in a fresh and heady context and draw a bit nearer to what one poet has described as ‘the song you cannot hear’.”

His free public poetry reading alongside poets Rachael Allen and Robert Sheppard will be held at 7pm on Friday February 15 in The Arts Centre.

To book a place please visit https://www.edgehill.ac.uk/events/2019/02/15/forrest-gander-rachael-allen-and-robert-sheppard/