Urgent search launched for missing Rossendale man last seen three weeks ago
An appeal has been launched to find a missing man from Rossendale who was last seen 21 days ago.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 1:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 1:54 pm
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing Liam Richardson from Rossendale.
He was last seen in the Haslingden area on October 14.
If you have any information about Liam's whereabouts, call 101 and quote incident reference number LC-20211103-0634.
