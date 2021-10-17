Argentina Marin, who likes to be known as Monica, was last seen in the Clayton-le-Moors area at around 5pm on Thursday, October 14.

The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with short bobbed black hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers and a long ankle length khaki green bubble coat with a fur-collared hood.

Police said Argentina could be "anywhere in the county" and they were growing "extremely concerned" for her welfare.

Insp Kate Kennedy, of Lancashire Police, said: "If you have any information about where she may be, or if you think you have seen her, please get in touch with us straight away.

“Please also share this appeal so we can reach as many areas as possible.

"Finally, we would urge Argentina herself, if she sees this appeal, to get in contact with us to let us know she is safe and well."

Anyone who sees her or has any information about her whereabouts was asked to call 101, quoting log 1296 of October 14.

In an emergency call 999.

