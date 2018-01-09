UPDATE: Roads reopen after motorway pile-up

Have your say

A three-vehicle pile-up on the motorway near Leyland has been cleared..

A van, a Volkswagen Passat, and a third vehicle crashed near Junction 28 of the M6 at around 3.50pm. The drivers suffered minor injuries.

Lanes have now been reopened and repairs carried out on the central reservation barrier.

The knock-on effects on the surrounding roads have been severe with queues reported as far north as the junction with the M55. Delays are now clearing.

A Highways England spokesman said: “It was a car and a van which collided and they have been moved to the hard shoulder.

“We have stopped the traffic while we recovered the vehicles but lanes one and two were open by 4.38pm.”