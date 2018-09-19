UPDATE: Road cleared after being partially blocked by blown-down trees

Two trees that were blown onto a rural road have now been moved.

Police were called at around 1.40pm to reports that a tree had been blown down and was blocking one side of the A583 at Newton.

A Lancashire Road Police spokesman said the incident was a result of 'increasing wind speeds'.

Rob Wilson, highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "Our highways teams have removed the fallen tree from the A583 in Newton. They responded to the incident quickly and the road is now open as usual."

Lancashire road police said: "Please drive to the conditions and take care on rural roads. You never know what's around the next bend."