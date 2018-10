Police have appealed for witnesses after a head-on crash in Weeton on Friday night left a woman with serious head injuries.

The incident involving a car and a van happened on Singleton Road at around 11.30pm.

A police spokesman said:”We would like to hear from anyone who might have any information about the incident.”.

Anyone who can help should contact steve.hardman@ @lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident no 170 of October 12.