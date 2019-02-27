UPDATE: Police appeal after dog killed after being 'cruelly abandoned' in Weeton

Police have asked for information about a dog that is believed to have been hit by a car shortly after being abandoned in Weeton.

The black Labrador/Collie cross was found dead on Weeton Road at around noon on Sunday.

It is believed to have been hit by a car after slipping its lead, which was found tied to a fence some 300 yards away.

Richard Fisher, police PSCO for Fylde, said: "It’s incredibly sad to hear that this poor dog was killed after being cruelly abandoned in Weeton over the weekend. If anyone has any information about where this dog came from or what happened we’d encourage them to get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.