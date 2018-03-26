UPDATE: Man suffers 'major trauma' after fall at Preston building site

A man suffered "major trauma" after he fell from a ladder at a building site in Preston, say ambulance services.

Paramedics were called to the site of the partially constructed Caterbury Halls on Garstang Road just before 9am following reports of the accident.

The man, who is understood to be in his early 60s, is said to have fallen to the third floor where he suffered injuries to his head and pelvis.

Specialist fire fighters from across the county were called to help rescue the man.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A man fell off a ladder at a building site.

"‪Fire engines and crews from Preston including an Aerial Ladder Platform, Chorley and Fulwood responded to a call from the Ambulance Service to assist in rescuing a casualty who had fallen from a ladder at the third floor level of a building under construction.

"Firefighters brought the casualty safely down on a stretcher in the Aerial Ladder Platform’s rescue cage and he was taken to hospital by ambulance at around 10.20am.

Ambulance services say the man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The site of the development, which will house 190 apartments, was formerly the location of Canterbury Hall until it was bulldozed in 2007.

Representatives for the development have been contacted for comment.