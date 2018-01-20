UPDATE: Family thank those searching for missing Michael Brookes

The family of missing 19-year-old Michael Brookes have thanked friends and members of the public who today joined in the search.

Michael was last seen around 2am on Sunday (January 14) in Avenham Park, Preston, with a friend. He left the park alone and has not been seen since.

An intensive search has been going on all week, with his desperate family inviting everyone to help join in the hunt in the Avenham Park area on Saturday afternoon.

Sadly Michael was not found despite their efforts on Saturday.

A Facebook page dedicated to the search posted this evening: “Just on our way home after spending the afternoon searching for our Michael, unfortunately we are no wiser as to where he is. Michael’s mum and other family members are out searching throughout the evening.

“We would like to thank you all who took your time to search today, we are all overwhelmed by the love and support shown, we are truly grateful. If you are still out and about, please stay safe and take care.

If anyone has any information no matter how small please phone the police. Thank you again.”

Michael, of Preston, is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with short dark hair. He speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a black hooded top with a camouflage pattern at the bottom.

Inspector Patrick Worden, of Preston Police, said: “Michael has been missing for a number of days now and we are very concerned for his welfare. “Officers, with the support of specialist teams from the region, have conducted searches across the area Michael was last seen and we remain hopeful of finding him. “If you saw him, or know where he is, please contact us immediately.”

Call police on 101.