UPDATE: Driver cut from vehicle near Preston docks after multi-vehicle pile-up

A driver had to be cut from their vehicle after being trapped following following a multi-vehicle pile up at Preston Docks.

The five vehicle pile-up happened at around 9am on Riversway, close to the McDonalds.

The road was blocked for a short time and has since re-opened.

Two fire engines from Preston fire station and one from Penwortham used cutting equipment to free a person from one of the cars. They were taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received a call just after 9am to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

"A blue Volvo, a blue Volkswagen, a black Nissan, a blue Mercedes, a silver Peugeot and possibly a red Ford are all thought to have been involved.”

Emergency services remained at the scene for approximately 40 minutes.