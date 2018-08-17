UPDATE: Delays on M6 and M55 motorways after 'crash involving caravan'

Have your say

There are delays on the M6 and M55 motorways after a crash.

Police were called to reports of an accident involving two vehicles, including a car towing a caravan, at junction 32 of the M6 northbound, close to the turn off for the M55, at 4.15pm today.

Picture: Lancashire Road Police

Traffic maps showed heavy congestion in the area, with one motorist saying two lanes of the M6 southbound had to be closed while debris was cleared away.

Officers said the car towing the caravan "lost control", with those inside suffering "minor injuries."

All lanes were re-open by 5.30pm.