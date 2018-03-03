UPDATE: Burnley pensioner (71) dies after being pulled from burning house

A pensioner has died after a house fire this afternoon (Saturday).

Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson and police were called to the incident in Rimington Avenue, Burnley, at 12-47pm.

The woman, who has not been named, was rescued from the house and taken to hospital where she died. Her next of kin has been informed.

Nobody else was injured in the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed a joint investigation between fire and police was under way. She added: "We are aware that a woman was pulled out of the house, but she later died in hospital. Investigations are ongoing."

Meanwhile, an eyewitness has praised the quick and brave actions of emergency services. The Burnley man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "Crews found and pulled the woman out in 30 seconds. There was lots of smoke in the house. Sadly, it didn't look good for the victim."