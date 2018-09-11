UPDATE: All lanes reopened on motorway following oil spill crash

Have your say

All lanes have been reopened on the M6 after a collision involving an oil spillage caused severe delays.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash travelling northbound on the motorway between junction 27 and 28, near Leyland, at around 7.15am, closing all three lanes.

All lanes have now reopened between the junctions, according to North West motorway police.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you for your patience. Safe onward journey."

The RAC reported heavy traffic travelling southbound this morning 'due to people slowing to look at accident on the opposite side' .

The road was congested to junction 25 (Bryn), with the A59 heading north between Charnock Richard and Clayton-le-Woods also affected.