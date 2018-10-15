UPDATE: 'All lanes reopened' on M55 following HGV crash

All lanes have now been reopened on the M55 following a crash involving a heavy goods vehicle that caused severe delays.

Police were called to Junction 3 of the motorway, heading westbound into Blackpool, at 5.05pm to reports of a three-vehicle crash involving a HGV and a car.

The AA reported that two lanes had been blocked, and that drivers faced 'severe delays of 41 minutes on M55 westbound between Garstang Road (Fulwood) and Fleetwood Road (Kirkham)'.

The motoring association said that one of the lanes was reopened at 5.45pm, with one remaining closed with police and ambulance services at the scene. All lanes have now been reopened. Traffic remained slow between Kirkham and Woodplumpton as of 6.30pm.

No injuries were reported to the police, though an ambulance attended the scene. An ambulance service spokesman was contacted for comment.