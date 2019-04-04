University of Central Lancashire physics team scoop regional title

Aspiring Preston scientists have been using their talents to take top spot in a prestigious physics competition.

A team of University of Central Lancashire undergraduate physics students competed against other universities in the annual Institute of Physics (IOP) Northern Region Physics Challenge.

It is the event’s fifth year, which this year extended its remit to include all 14 universities with physics departments in the North West, North East and Yorkshire.Aimed at first years, the challenge was to design, build and demonstrate an analogue voltmeter.

The UCLan team of Kurt Allen, Matthew Teasdale, Adam Ward and Patrick Williams pitched their design to a panel of judges during a demonstration and poster session followed by a test of the voltmeter for accuracy.

Katherine Platt, Regional Officer for The Institute of Physics, said: “The UCLan team were outstanding in each of these areas.

“They made an excellent presentation about the voltmeter they had designed and built, showing us that they had approached the challenge methodically and had utilised each team member’s skills to best effect.”

Besides winning top prize the team won an expenses-paid trip to a science park, which includes a personal tour around the various companies and the UCLan students also won the prize for the most marks as voted by the students from the other teams.

Professor Derek Ward-Thompson, head of the school of physical sciences and computing, said: “This is an excellent result. “There are several reasons why I am particularly happy; one being our team was made up entirely of students who came through last year’s foundation year entry. This really demonstrates the calibre of our students.”