New Portuguese 'unique dining experience' opens its doors in Morecambe

Pals from their schooldays, Marcus Harrington and Chris Donaldson are running Fusion from the former Grove Cafe premises in what is their third business venture.

Marcus, the owner, and Chris, area manager, already run two successful Fusion takeaways in Heysham and Lancaster, having spotted what they believe was a gap in the market.

Their concept is based on the Portuguese peri peri chilli but with Eastern spices also filtered into the mix, which Marcus and Chris hope will ensure Fusion offers a unique dining experience in this part of the world.

Marcus Harrington and Chris Donaldson have opened Fusion in Pedder Street. Photo: Tony North.

They have seized the opportunity to renovate the Pedder Street premises in order to develop further their original belief in the Portuguese concept with big bold flavours.

They are also delighted to have on board, as one of their two chefs, another old school friend, Peter Whaley, who has world wide experience in the kitchen and will work alongside John Graham.

Both Marcus and Chris are optimistic about Morecambe's future and say they are glad to be making a meaningful contribution to its growing success.

Chris said: "We are both born and bred here and have witnessed its heyday and subsequent decline, but now there is a really good feel about the town with good things coming including, hopefully, Eden North."

Fusion, a new restaurant specialising in the flavours and aromas of Portuguese cuisine, has opened its doors in Pedder Street. Photo: Tony North.

Marcus said: "We have used local tradespeople and will use local suppliers where possible.

"We will be putting money into the local economy and we would be very proud if we were able to help Morecambe get back to what it was."

Inside Fusion.