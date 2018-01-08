UK debut on tour for Korean opera singer at the Grand Theatre

Have your say

A Korean soprano will be making her UK debut as part of a UK tour with opera producer Ellen Kent.

The acclaimed company will return to Blackpool with La Traviata and Madama Butterfly at the Grand Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 20 and 21.

International Korean soprano Maria HeeJung Kim, from the National Opera House of Seoul, will be singing the role Violetta in the Verdi classic and CioCio San - Japanese for ‘butterfly’ - in Madama Butterfly, by Puccini, roles she has previously sung in major European opera houses.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles, the productions are led by Vasyl Vasylenko, artistic director and conductor for the National President’s Orchestra of Ukraine.

A spokesman said: “La Traviata, the operatic version of La Dame Aux Camelias, tells the romantic story about the love and life of the courtesan, Violetta.

“Based on a true story, it tells of the passionate consumptive Violetta and her doomed love for the aristocratic Alfredo.

“There are many echoes of Verdi’s own life in Traviata and he threw himself into the music.

This was also Verdi’s venture into operatic realism as was Rigoletto, rejecting distant historical settings.

“The highlights include the Brindisi, the best known drinking song in opera, the duet Un Di Felice and the haunting aria Addio Del Passato.”

Sharing the roles with HeeJung Kim on the tour will be Alyona Kistenyova, from Odessa National Opera.

Call 01253 290190 to book.