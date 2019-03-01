UCLan talent show sees Preston and South Ribble schools joined by pupils from China

Pupils from across Preston and South Ribble have been proving that life is one big act...at least for a short time.

The primary and secondary school pupils showcased their talents at a special Chinese talent show organised by the University of Central Lancashire.

Pupils from Broad Oak Primary School performing a scarf dance



The eight schools were joined by two exchange schools from China to put on a talent contest that included dancing, singing, Kung Fu and Tai-Chi.

The UK-China Talent Competition at UCLan’s Venue 53 was designed by the UCLan Confucius Institute to enable the pupils to show off their knowledge of Chinese culture and see the traditional shows students in China take part in.



Preston Mayor and former headteacher Councillor Trevor Hart and his daughter Mayoress Sarah McAlea attended the event.



Highlights included singing in Mandarin, playing traditional Chinese instruments and performing the Five Animal Tai-Chi exercise.



It followed weeks of Chinese New Year celebrations hosted by UCLan Confucius Institute, which promotes Chinese language and culture across the county through public events, school visits and taking schools on exchange trips to China.



Assunta Russo, 11, from Our Lady and St Gerard’s Catholic Primary School in Lostock Hall was part of the Tai-Chi demonstration and S said: “I was really nervous before we went on stage but then I really got into it. I’ve been to China with school and really enjoyed the whole experience.”



Daniel Lin, 13, from Fuzhou No16 Middle School, said: “I performed Chinese Kung Fu. I am very proud to come to England to improve my language skills and meet English families.”

Our Lady & St Gerard’s, Primary Lostock Hall; Lostock Hall Academy; Colne Park High; Penwortham Broad Oak Primary; Bowland High; Penwortham All Hallows Catholic High; Brookfield Community Primary School, Preston; English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, Preston; Fuzhou No16 Middle School and Fuzhou No 19 Middle School, China