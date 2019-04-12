UCLan's Adelphi Quarter highways plan will see Preston city centre road closed for two years

A city centre street will be shut for around two years as work is ready to start on transforming Preston’s Adelphi Quarter.

The University of Central Lancashire is working in partnership with Lancashire County Council on the highways scheme.

Work will take place to prepare the site for the highways project, which is a key part of UCLan’s £200 million campus Masterplan.

The preparation phase will see Maudland Road closed from next week, Monday April 15 , for two years.

In addition, minor works to the Adelphi roundabout will take place to facilitate new traffic diversions.

Victoria Street from its junctions with Adelphi Street and Moor Lane, will also be closed from the end of May for around eight weeks.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s chief operating officer, said: “The scheme will create a hugely improved public realm and is crucial to delivering our Masterplan that will transform our campus and the Adelphi Quarter.

“The new highways have been in planning for over three years and in that time, we have consulted consistently with members of the public, interest groups, our staff and importantly our neighbours to ensure their concerns have been met, while creating a design that improves the use of space and creates a safe environment for all.

“The highways project has also been designed to complement the construction of our new £60 million Student Centre which will have a new civic square at the heart of the design.”

Questions about the highways scheme and the work can be sent to UCLanMasterPlan@uclan.ac.uk.