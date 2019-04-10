UCLan joins Cash for Kids to bring Bank Holiday running fun to Preston's Avenham Park

Preston's University of Central Lancashire has joined forces with a children's charity to bring a May Day run to the city.

UCLan has teamed up with a local charity to bring a 5k run to Preston’S Avenham Park next month.

Along with a 1k Family fun run, it will take place on Monday May 6 with all proceeds raised going to Cash for Kids, which supports children in need in the local area.

It is the first time the university has been involved in the event, which was established in 2012 as part of the Guild Run Series and has since been organised by Shane Cliffe.

Shane has organised the event with UCLan, Cash for Kids and Spar and will lead the race on his cross-bike.

He said: "I’ve always fought to keep this run going because it’s a fantastic community event. It’s ideal for new runners as well as seasoned competitors. Everyone who takes part will receive a medal and of course they will be raising money for a very worthy charity at the same time."

The route has changed slightly due to the tram bridge closure.

The 5K race begins and ends at the Winckley Square end of the park at 11am with the Family Fun Run starting at 10am.

The 5k run costs £13.50 or £11.50 for UK Athletics affiliated club runners. The fun run costs £5.20 and both events can be booked online via Book it Zone