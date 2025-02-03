Two wanted after £14,000 worth of items stolen during burglary in Preston
The incident took place in the Moor Park Avenue area at around 6.40pm on Friday, January 3.
Officers today released CCTV footage of two individuals they wanted to identify as part of their ongoing investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers have been conducting numerous enquiries and we’re now asking for your help to identify those in the video.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1136 of January 4.
Alternatively, information can be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.