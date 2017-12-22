Two taken to hospital after head-on horror crash

Two motorists have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash which has closed a rural Fylde road.

A red Citroen Picasso and a white Skoda Octavia collided on Ribby Road at Wrea Green at around 8am on Friday morning.

The road was closed from the A583 roundabout near Kirkham. It re-opened about 11.30am.

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said one of the drivers has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital while another was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman: “We sent two rapid response vehicles to the site which was followed by two ambulances, a consultant paramedic and a commander.

“One ambulance took one person to Royal Preston Hospital and the other took another person to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.”

Lancashire Police tweeted: “Ribby Road in Wrea Green is currently closed from the A583 roundabout to the Grapes Pub due to a serious collision. Please avoid the road and area for the time being. Thanks for your patience.”

The Fylde coast has been blanketed in dense fog with drivers urged to take extra caution.