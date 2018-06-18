Two suffer smoke inhalation after fire in Preston

Two men suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in their kitchen overnight, say fire services.

Crews from Preston and Penwortham were called to the "persons reported" fire on Whinfield Place just after 2.30am on Monday, June 18.

Firefighters say they arrived to find an "established fire" with the occupants waiting outside the property.

Mark Woodward for Preston fire station said: "Two occupants were waiting outside but were suffering from smoke inhalation.

"Paramedics treated them at the scene.

"The cause of the fire was cooking which had been left unattended and ignited.

"It then spread to the extractor fan, the ceiling and floor above.

"The whole house was smoke logged. We searched the property to make sure that nobody was still inside and extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

"We would always advise people not to leave cooking unattended. On this occasion one occupant also tried to re-enter the property to tackle the fire.

"Obviously, again we would always ask that once a fire is discovered, people should leave the property, stay outside and call for assistance from the fire service.

"There were no smoke alarms at all in the house, and it was extremely lucky that the occupants woke up - otherwise there could have been tragic consequences."

Firefighters say the property suffered significant fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage through the rest of the house.

Nobody is believed to have suffered significant injuries.