The plane came down in a field just off Rindle Road in Tyldesley, at about 1.10pm on Sunday May 29.

The two casualties managed to free themselves from the wreckage before firefighters got there but they were both seriously hurt and were taken to hospital.

The accident happened not far from Barton Aerodrome.

The crashed plane

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Just before 1.30pm this afternoon, five fire engines from Farnworth, Leigh, Irlam and Atherton, along with a Technical Response Unit from Leigh were called to reports of an aircraft crash on Rindle Road, Tyldesley.”

“Crews quickly arrived at the scene and worked to make the area safe.”

“Firefighters using trauma equipment and a long board worked with colleagues from the Northwest Ambulance Service to treat two people at the scene, before they were taken to the hospital.”