Two people of interest in Lancaster dogs theft probe

Police have identified two people they would like to speak to in connection with a dog burglary in Cockerham.

Officers are continuing their investigation into reports two dogs were stolen from Alan Berry Racing Stables on Crimbles Lane in Cockerham on Saturday November 25.

Deniqua Westwood with Bull Mastiff, Walter. Picture by Daniel Martino. Johnston Press.

Betty, a blind three-year-old St Bernard, and Walter, a two-year-old Bull Mastiff, were stolen from the stables.

Owner Deniqua Westwood found the pooches in a derelict farm – 40 miles away from where they were stolen.

Now the pair are back home with their family after a week of extensive social media appeals.

Read more on how the dogs were found here

St Bernard, Betty. Picture by Daniel Martino. Johnston Press.

If you have information call 101 quoting WB1711183.