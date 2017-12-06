Two people of interest in Lancaster dogs theft probe

Police have identified two people they would like to speak to in connection with a dog burglary in Cockerham.
Officers are continuing their investigation into reports two dogs were stolen from Alan Berry Racing Stables on Crimbles Lane in Cockerham on Saturday November 25.
Betty, a blind three-year-old St Bernard, and Walter, a two-year-old Bull Mastiff, were stolen from the stables.
Owner Deniqua Westwood found the pooches in a derelict farm – 40 miles away from where they were stolen.
Now the pair are back home with their family after a week of extensive social media appeals.
If you have information call 101 quoting WB1711183.