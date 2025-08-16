One of Lancashire’s best-known hotels has announced an exciting step forward in its food offering.

Fred’s Brasserie at Stanley House Hotel and Spa in Mellor, has unveil not one, but two new dining experiences.

On Thursday a new a la carte menu was launched, and on Monday, afternoon tea arrives.

A La Carte

This maneu has been designed by the hotel’s award-winning Executive Head Chef, Isaac Griffin. The hotel says: “It’s a celebration of bold combinations, and thoughtful presentation. Expect the delicate sweetness of scallops with pickled apple and samphire, the rich comfort of saffron arancini with wild mushroom and truffle, and the indulgence of our show-stopping Chateaubriand to share, all served in the welcoming, contemporary setting of Fred’s.”

Afternoon Tea

From Monday, the restauran’t new Afternoon Tea arrives. A spokesman described it as “a refined blend of timeless tradition and fresh creativity. Think delicate sandwiches, savoury treats such as cheese & onion bon bons and caprese skewers, and sweet temptations like white chocolate & pistachio choux and lemon meringue & popping candy layer cake. Perfect for celebrating, catching up with friends, or simply enjoying a moment of indulgence with Ribble Valley views as your backdrop.”

They added: “We’re committed to ensuring Fred’s is a dining destination our guests are proud to return to, a place where each visit feels special, whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth. This is the start of an exciting new chapter, and we’d love you to be part of it.”