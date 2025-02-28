Two men are being sought by police in connection with a recent series of burglaries in Blackburn.

Several burglaries and attempted burglaries have been reported in the Laburnum Road and Bridgewater Drive areas over the past few days.

Lancashire Police stated that an investigation was ongoing, with officers from the immediate response, neighbourhood policing and residential burglary teams actively working to identify potential suspects.

Patrols were also increased in the area during the evening and early hours.

A police spokesperson said: “At the moment, we don't think that these incidents are related to the Feniscowles incidents last week where we arrested, charged and remanded Carl Thomas with a number of burglaries, attempt burglaries and vehicle interferences. “

Detectives today released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation

Suspect one is pictured wearing a blue jacket and no gloves, while suspect rwo is wearing blue tracksuit pants and orange gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact [email protected] or [email protected].

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.