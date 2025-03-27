Two men have been arrested after a female police officer was violently attacked in Great Harwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault took place in an alleyway behind Reed Avenue between 8.05am and 8.15am last Thursday.

The officer was repeatedly punched in the face and kicked while on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men have been arrested after a female police officer was violently attacked in Great Harwood | Lancashire Police

Following the attack, police made multiple appeals for information to help identify the suspects.

Officers confirmed this afternoon that both men were arrested in a taxi in Burnley.

The first man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, perverting the course of justice, money laundering and on recall to prison.

The second man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, aggravated burglary, money laundering and assisting an offender.