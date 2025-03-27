Two men arrested after female police officer repeatedly punched and kicked in face in Great Harwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 18:43 BST
Two men have been arrested after a female police officer was violently attacked in Great Harwood.

The assault took place in an alleyway behind Reed Avenue between 8.05am and 8.15am last Thursday.

The officer was repeatedly punched in the face and kicked while on the ground.

Two men have been arrested after a female police officer was violently attacked in Great Harwoodplaceholder image
Two men have been arrested after a female police officer was violently attacked in Great Harwood | Lancashire Police

Following the attack, police made multiple appeals for information to help identify the suspects.

Officers confirmed this afternoon that both men were arrested in a taxi in Burnley.

The first man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, perverting the course of justice, money laundering and on recall to prison.

The second man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, aggravated burglary, money laundering and assisting an offender.

