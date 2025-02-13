Two men arrested after drone spotted flying near HMP Wymott in Leyland
The drone was spotted flying above HMP Wymott at around 4.45pm yesterday.
A car was later stopped by police on Moor Lane in Croston shortly after 5pm following the incident.
Two men – aged 35 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of conveying a prohibited article into a prison.
They remained in custody for questioning today.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It is an offence to fly drones within 400 metres of a closed prison or young offender institution.
“Drone operators breaking the rules could face fines of up to £2,500 while those found smuggling illicit items face up to ten years in prison.
“We will continue to work closely with the Prison Service.”
The incident came after the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) warned drones could be used to smuggle guns into jails and airlift escaping prisoners.
Mark Fairhurst, national chairman of the POA, accused the Prison Service of ignoring years of warnings.
It was “only a matter of time before a firearm makes its way into a prison”, he said, as he called for technology to block drone deliveries while giving evidence to peers.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) promised improvements including a crackdown on drugs after Mr Taylor found there to be “catastrophic levels” present at the category B prison in Manchester which can hold more than 700 men, including a handful of the “most disruptive” and high-risk prisoners under close supervision.