Two houses hit by lightening in Hesketh Bank
Fire crews were called out to two houses that were hit by lightning in Hesketh Bank yesterday evening, July 3.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:00 am
Updated
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:04 am
Fire engines from Tarleton and Penwortham were called out to a lightning strike on two houses on Cherry Vale, Hesketh Bank yesterday evening.
At approximately 8:30 pm, crews were called and had to administer first aid to a casualty.
The strike did not cause a fire, which was confirmed by crews at the scene.
A spokesperson from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters used administered first aid to one casualty before they were treated by paramedics.
"Firefighters also checked that the lightning strike hadn’t caused a fire, using two thermal imaging cameras."