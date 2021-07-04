Two houses hit by lightening in Hesketh Bank

Fire engines from Tarleton and Penwortham were called out to a lightning strike on two houses on Cherry Vale, Hesketh Bank yesterday evening.

At approximately 8:30 pm, crews were called and had to administer first aid to a casualty.

The strike did not cause a fire, which was confirmed by crews at the scene.

Fire crews were called out last night, July 3

A spokesperson from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters used administered first aid to one casualty before they were treated by paramedics.