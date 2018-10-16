Two held over murder of man whose body was found in Lancashire

Have your say

Detectives investigating the murder of Darren Carley in 2002 have made two arrests.

Lancashire police revealed that a 50-year-old man from Gloucester and a 36-year-old woman from Worcester have this morning (16 October) been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Human remains were found on farmland in Charnock Richard, near Chorley, in July 2002.

This sparked a major investigation; but the identity of the man remained unknown for more than 15 years.

In 2017, advances in DNA allowed police to identify the body as Darren Carley who went missing from his home in Swindon in January 2002. He was 24 at the time.

Following the identification, a fresh appeal for information about Darren’s murder was launched earlier this month.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Hurst of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I’d like to thank those people who have already come forward with information.

“While these arrests mark a significant point in our investigation, I’d like to reiterate that our enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information at all about Darren, or his final movements, please let us know.

“Any information you have could be vital to our investigation and establishing exactly what happened to Darren.”

Anyone with information should contact us on 101, ask for Lancashire Police and quote log number 456 of 4th October or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also head to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020311G02-PO1 to report any relevant information.