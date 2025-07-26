Around 6 pm, crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to a fire in a garden on Blackburn Road, Accrington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, two fire engines responded to the incident and worked for well over an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Eyewitnesses described thick smoke rising from hedges and garden debris. Firefighters used hose reels and manual tools to control the fire, which involved dense vegetation and other combustible material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a swift response, the fire required a prolonged effort, with the operation lasting approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Shortly after the initial response, a command support unit arrived at the scene. The incident was then upgraded and a third fire engine was deployed to assist with containment and support efforts.

At the peak of the incident, three fire engines and the command unit were in attendance.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service regularly handles vegetation and garden fires, particularly during warmer months when dry conditions can increase the risk of ignition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though this particular garden fire occurred in a residential area, crews acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby properties or structures.

The prompt arrival and coordinated actions of the firefighters helped contain the blaze within the garden area.

Their use of hose reels and hand tools effectively limited the damage and ensured the fire was fully extinguished without further complications.

The fire service continues to urge the public to take extra care when disposing of garden waste or using open flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common garden activities such as burning debris, using barbecues, or operating machinery can lead to accidental fires if not properly managed.

Residents are advised to keep flammable materials away from fences and dry vegetation and to avoid burning waste during dry or windy conditions.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, and there was no fire spread to surrounding buildings.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “On July 25, at 6.13pm, two fire engines from Blackburn attended an incident on Blackburn road, Accrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire involved a garden of a domestic property. The fire fighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main line jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was ongoing for approximately an hour and forty minutes.”

The professional and rapid response by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service ensured the situation was resolved safely and efficiently.