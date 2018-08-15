Two dog control orders have been handed out after animal attacks in Chorley

Chorley Council has won two court cases for dog control orders following dog attacks in the area.

The council won these cases after another animal has been injured or died from a dog attack.

Chorley Coun Paul Walmsley, who is responsible for enforcement action, said: “There have been a few dog attacks in the Chorley area recently and we have won two court cases which have meant dog control orders have been implemented.

“Dog attacks can be serious so it’s important that these are dealt with properly to prevent them from happening again.

“We ask that dog owners are responsible for their dogs and have control of them when taking them out in public to make sure things like this don’t happen.

“If anyone has witnessed a dog attack please come forward so that it can be dealt with properly.”

One case involved a dog attack that was tried at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 11.

The case was regarding a Welsh Terrier and an Airdale Terrier attacking a cat after running off from their owner in woodlands adjacent to Long Copse, Chorley.

The Airdale Terrier returned to its owner but the owner was unable to get the Welsh Terrier back on a lead when it then proceeded to attack the cat again.

“This case is an example of poor control over a pet dog resulting in a serious injury on another person’s pet,” added Coun Walmsley.

“It’s a traumatic experience, especially when someone’s pet is left injured or has died from such an incident, so it’s important dog owners are responsible for their dogs when out in public.

“We have rules in place for a reason so we ask that people follow them and are respectful of other people and their pets.”

The court issued an order that the Welsh Terrier be kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead whenever in public.

Costs were also awarded for the sum of £1665.00.

The second case involved a dog owner that didn’t attend court on Thursday, July 26, but an order was made that the dogs must be kept on a leash.

The council is currently investigating four other cases in which two cats have died as a result of a dog attack.